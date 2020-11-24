DOLE-7 has disbursed P25M for displaced workers under Bayanihan 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Around 5,131 workers in Central Visayas who were displaced and temporarily laid-off due to the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), have already received the P5,000 financial assistance under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measure Program (CAMP)-Bayanihan 2.

According to Luchel Taniza, information officer of DOLE-7, the agency has already disbursed a total of P25,757,620 for the program.

Based on their records, 515 workers have benefitted from the program in Bohol, 209 workers in Cebu Province, 2,475 workers in Negros Oriental, 153 workers in Siquijor, and 1,779 workers from the Tri-Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

“Ni-disbursed nata ug more than P25 million that would cover that financial assistance of the number of workers nga akong na-mention, including the money remittance service charge because just like Bayanihan 1, we also partnered with MLhuillier for the releasing of the financial assistance,” Taniza said.

Taniza added that they are still validating other applications that they’ve received for the program.

Under CAMP-Bayanihan 2, priority beneficiaries are the following: Micro, small and medium establishments who applied for CAMP on or before 15 April 2020 but did not receive any financial assistance under BAYANIHAN 1; Establishments that are not categorized as micro, small and medium establishments who applied for CAMP on or before 15 April 2020 but did not receive any financial assistance under BAYANIHAN 1; Micro, small and medium establishments that will apply for the first time under BAYANIHAN 2 and the other private establishments that are not categorized as micro, small; and medium establishments that will apply for the first time under BAYANIHAN 2.

Those who have also received cash assistance from other agencies will no longer qualify for the program.

“Precisely that we have prioritization. So katong naka-benefit na last time, dili na gyud sila maka-benefit,” she added./rg