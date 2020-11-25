CCTO clamps 95 vehicles on Nov. 25

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Despite constant reminders from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), a number of city residents continue to ignore the prohibition against night illegal parking that is provided in a city ordinance that was passed in 2004 yet.

Early this Wednesday morning, November 25, CCTO personnel clamped a total of 95 vehicles that were illegally parked on city streets and some barangay roads.

On November 18, they also clamped a total of 110 vehicles for the same violation.

“Tungod sa mga reklamo nga atong nadawat mahitungod aning Night Illegal parking o City Ordinance 2004,Hugot namong ipa implementar kining maong ordinansaha Kay para kini Sa kaayohan Sa tanan og mahamogaway Ang kadalanan Sa syudad Sa sugbo og magamit Sa panahon Sa emergencia,” CCTO said in an advisory this Wednesday morning.

(Following complaints that we received on night illegal parking. We will strictly implement a City Ordinance that was passed in 2004. This is for the good of the people and will ensure that the city roads can be used in case of emergencies.)

Below is a breakdown of the location of the clamped vehicles:

Andres Abellana – 27

Unit 5, Opra – 25

Sapangdaku – 8

Legacy, Opra – 8

Langub, Guadalupe – 7

M. Velez, Guadalupe – 6

CPDRC, Kalunasan – 4

Singson – 3

Cabajar – 3.

Quijada St. – 2

Girl Scout – 2

2nd St., Guadalupe – 1

Monares St. – 1

J. Avila St. – 1