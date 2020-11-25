Webinar looks into the concept of art and beauty in precolonial Cebu

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) – Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) will hold its eighth online activity titled “Bulawanong Tahom: The Aesthetic Life of Precolonial Cebuanos” on Friday, November 27 at 3 P.M.

The free lecture by Prof. Jay Nathan T. Jore will focus on the various creative practices of precolonial Cebuanos as recorded by the Italian chronicler Antonio Pigfetta and in other archival documents. These practices include tattooing, teeth ornamentation, head binding, jewelry making, and textile weaving.

It will also look into how precolonial artists and artisans in Cebu imagined, created, and performed artistic works, and how the people made use of them in relation to their physical, social, and cultural environments.

Jore is a researcher and an associate professor of Fine Arts at UP Cebu teaching art history and theory, and product design courses. He is also the curator of the Jose T. Joya Gallery and the Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts of UP Cebu.

Those interested may register at https://forms.gle/9cYUToLF4yNMtQRT9. E-certificates will be given to participants who will answer both the registration and evaluation form provided before and after the event, respectively.

The webinar will be hosted by the University of the Philippines Cebu and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu and www.youtube.com/c/GabiisaKabilin.

Initiated in 2007 by RAFI, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums. For more information and updates, like and follow @gabiisakabilincebu on Facebook and subscribe to Gabii sa Kabilin on YouTube.

