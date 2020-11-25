104 jeepneys now serving Cebu City routes — Cuenco

The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force continues to conduct inspections on the roadworthiness of jeepneys wanting to return to the city’s streets. | Delta Dyrecka Letigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force has revealed that 104 jeepney units are now plying the different routes in Cebu City.

Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the task force, said that the continuous rolling out of jeepneys is picking up pace with more of them getting approved by the transportation agencies.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at least 90 jeepney units were approved to return to the streets for a total of 104 since last week.

Also, some 53 drivers have been issued identification cards (IDs) indicating that they are now ready to drive the jeepneys.

However, 800 jeepney drivers are still scheduled to undergo swab testing for the coronavirus within the next few days.

“As far as compliance is concerned, the report from the field, wala pamay violations. Maayo ra ila pagpatuman sa health protocols. As you can see di paman ingana ka grabe ang traffic,” said Cuenco.

The councilor is urging the jeepney drivers to follow the health protocols so as to keep their passengers safe.

As of now, the basic fare for the first 5 kilometers is P9, with an additional P1 per kilometer after.

The fare is more expensive than before the pandemic, but Cuenco said it is only because of the limited capacity of the jeepneys.

The task force is hoping that they will hit the target of 1,355 jeepneys in 18 routes before the year ends. /rcg