Talisay City College students assured of free tuition

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The students of the Talisay City College could breathe a sign of relief as the local government made sure that the free tuition program continues in the school.

The city government, headed by the local school board, worked on the renewal of the college’s inclusion in the free tuition program of the national government.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he met with the Talisay City of College Board of Trustees to pass certain resolutions essential for the continuance of the program.

“A meeting was called earlier and we approved the the Student Manual and Administrative and Faculty Manual. We also adopted the TCC 5-Year Library Development Plan (A.Y 2020-2025), the TCC Project Development Plan (A.Y 2021-2022) and the TCC Proposed Budget for the next 5 years (2021-2025),” Gullas said in a Facebook post.

“All of these are needed to maintain our free tuition in the Talisay City College,” he added.

The mayor hopes that with the extension of the free tuition program in the city’s own collegiate institution, more students will be encouraged to get a degree.

In previous statements, Gullas said that education is a priority under his administration.

