Duterte names Davao del Norte poll supervisor as Comelec commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has nominated Davao del Norte’s provincial election supervisor Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner.

Ferolino-Ampoloquio’s nomination was announced Thursday by the poll body’s chairperson Sheriff Abas.

She is expected to fill the position of Comelec commissioner Al Pareño, who retired in February.

Should the Commission on Appointments approve her nomination, Ferolino-Ampoloquio will serve as Comelec commissioner until February 2027.

“Commissioner Ferolino-Ampoloquio’s vast experience in the frontline of election service will greatly contribute to the Commission’s thrust to ensure that our electoral processes are responsive to the varying needs of our electorate — making sure that our elections are more inclusive,” Abas said in a statement.

Ferolino-Ampoloquio first joined Comelec as an emergency laborer in 1994 and became an election assistant for 12 years, Abas said.

She was an election officer for a decade before she became Davao del Norte’s provincial election supervisor.

