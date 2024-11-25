USC men’s football team wins Cesafi title in historic, sweeping fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors solidified their status as an unstoppable force in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football competition.

This after USC set a record in the Cesafi collegiate football tournament by sweeping its way to its seventh straight championship.

The Warriors completed this feat with a 1-0 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

READ MORE:

Warriors keep immaculate record in CESAFI collegiate football

The USC Warriors, thus, became the first team to sweep the Cesafi men’s football competition competition (6-0) en route to the crown.

The historic win also stretched USC’s domination of the Cesafi men’s football to seven years.

But it wasn’t really a walk in the park for the Warriors this season, and in fact, in their seven years of winning the crown.

This year’s crowning moment was even a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against the USPF Panthers.

Junrey Calimposan’s heroic goal in the 94th minute sealed the deal, clinching USC’s seventh overall title.

Reduced to nine players after receiving two red cards, USC faced immense pressure against an 11-man USPF squad. Yet, their championship pedigree stood out anew as Calimposan’s late-game brilliance delivered the victory that encapsulated USC’s resilience and experience.

Despite the loss, the USPF Panthers have another shot at glory. USPF will face the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on December 1 for second and third place honors.

In the high school category, defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves are set for another electrifying championship face-off against their arch rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The highly anticipated match kicks off on December 1 at 9 a.m..

DBTC earned the finals berth in commanding fashion, dispatching the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 3-0.

Goals from Keanne Rudvic Dolloso (11th minute), Edgar Paredes IV (38th), and Ray Agustine Abuzo (58th) underscored their dominance and determination to defend their title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP