DTI issues SRP for Noche Buena products

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has already issued a suggested retail price (SRP) for Noche Buena products to guide consumers as Christmas draws near.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI-Cebu Province, told CDN Digital that they have not yet observed any movement in the prices of Noche Buena products, since the agency has only re-enforced its SRP from last year.

“The SRP for Noche Buena products was republished. Moingon ka’g republished meaning the same prices during the last issuance which was October 2019. The same prices, meaning wala ta misaka, but there are three gi-consider lang,” Cajegas said.

The The Department of Trade and Industry has started monitoring the prices of Noche Buena products sold in supermarkets and other business establishments in Cebu.

The three products include Angel Kremdensada 410ml, whose SRP is valid only from November 15, 2020, to December 31, 2020; all Dole and Seasons products, whose SRP are valid only from December 1-31, 2020; and Today’s mixed fruit 30 kilograms and Del Monte Fiesta in Extra Light Syrup 3 kilograms, whose SRP are valid only from December 15-31, 2020.

Cajegas said that the three products are given consideration due to some factors such as the increase in prices of their raw materials in their production.

Other products covered in the SRP are ham, fruit cocktail, cheese, sandwich spread, mayonnaise, keso de bola, pasta, macaroni, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, and creamer.

In their monitoring in malls and supermarkets, Cajegas revealed that the establishments are compliant as she assured the public that supplies are enough.

“Ang problem lang wala kaayo’y consumers who are buying. Perhaps they are still thinking of prioritizing their needs and maybe because of the strict health protocols nga gi-follow karon sa mga malls, supermarkets, and commercial centers,” she added.

The agency also advised consumers to always examine the expiry date and the price tag of products they want to purchase and ensure that the item/shelf price and the price at the cashier are the same. If the price differ, pay the lesser amount; read the labels carefully and compare competing brands; among others./rcg