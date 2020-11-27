Tony Fonzy drops new single ‘Hate That I Miss You’

Cebuano music producer and songwriter Tony Alfonso, also known as Fonzy, will be giving us a fresh hit with his latest single coming out today, Friday, November 27!

After a streak of continuous bops this 2020, Fonzy takes a step back from the hyperactive hiphop and dance music productions and goes back to what he has been known for best — radio-ready pop songs.

His latest single, “Hate That I Miss You” featuring Canadian artist Carlay is no exception.

Carlay whose debut single “Blue Summer” was also produced by Fonzy.

“Hate That I Miss You” pays homage to an early 2000’s R&B flow held together by a The Chainsmokers-esque type beat and topped off with a dynamic climax that makes you wish Ariana Grande would somehow make a surprise feature on.

The song written early this year as one of Fonzy’s final projects in music production school takes on the perspective of relationships that “never make it to where you want them to but for a moment it could feel like ecstasy”.

Fonzy also released a single entitled Swaggy B and a quarantine music video during the lockdown.

Listen to “Hate That I Miss You” today on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music!

Also check this music production show by Fonzy during our Lockdown: a break from the outbreak series. /rcg