Mandaue’s one-stop-shop for jeepneys to open in three days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City’s jeepney drivers will need to wait three more days before the city opens its one-stop-shop for the issuance of special permits to operate for traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJ).

The one-stop-shop will open from December 1 to 4 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is encouraging TPUJ drivers in the city to get a TEAM clearance and pay their pending penalties first for a hassle-free transaction.

The city has already allowed TPUJ drivers with pending penalties to pay in installments for up to six months no matter how much their pending penalties are as long as they ask for a provisional clearance from the TEAM office.

TPUJ drivers need to get a TEAM clearance and provisional TEAM clearance so that they will be endorsed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Task Force to undergo free swab testing. If they test negative for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) they can proceed to the one-stop-shop.

Once they get a quick response (QR) code, they can start plying back on the city streets. /rcg