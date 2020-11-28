Mandaue City logs 4 recoveries, one new case on Nov. 27

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 28,2020 - 10:33 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four more Mandaue City residents were already considered as recovered from their infection on Friday, November 27.

The recoveries come from Barangays Alang-alang, Casuntingan, Opao and Subangdaku with one each.

The patient from Casuntingan, MC998, “was already declared as clinically recovered from COVID-19 disease per DOH- Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) data,” the City Public Information Office said.

One more, MC 944, was also removed from the city’s list because of duplication. Said patient, who already recovered from the coronavirus disease on July 20, was also listed earlier as MC 413.

“After referral with DOH-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), it has been approved that this case be delisted from the City’s Official Database,” the PIO advisory reads.

On Friday, Mandaue City also listed one new case from Barangay Alang-alang. MC2579 is a 30-year-old resident of Plaridel Street in the said barangay.

The city now has a total of 98 active cases; 2,252 recoveries; and 170 deaths.