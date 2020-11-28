Cebuanas’ take on caroling in front of an ATM trend online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christmas carols make the holidays come to life.

The Christmas tunes and the caroling we hear on the streets and in other places make us want to sing and dance to their unique beat.

Since the pandemic has come and taken over our lives this year, caroling in Cebu has been banned for safety purposes.

But that does not mean that dancing to the season’s lively beats is also prohibited. Songs like the famous “Christmas Bonus” of the Aegis spur some of us to throw inhibitions to the air and strut our dancing skills anywhere……..even in front of an ATM machine.

Like this trending online video which showed people dance and carol in front of an ATM machine as they get their bonuses.

Of course, Cebuanos also hopped on this bandwagon and aced it!

Julieanne Langcauon and Gely Daitao who work in one of the malls in Cebu made sure that they were all smiles as they gyrated in front of an ATM machine last November 24, 2020.

Langcauon who posted the video on her Facebook account said she finds the trend really funny and relatable.

“Very timely sya ba kay Christmas na haha We decided to join the trend dayun kay lingaw kaayu ang uban vids. We just did it for fun and for a good laugh between friends and colleagues,” she said.

Now, who says Christmas this year need to be boring and less entertaining?