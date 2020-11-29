MAP favors easing of age restrictions

MANILA, Philippines — The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) backed the proposal of the Department of Trade and Industry to further reopen the economy by relaxing the age restriction for those going out, which is currently at 15 to 65 years old.

But Francis Lim, MAP president, urged the public to follow health protocols like wearing masks, face shields, and not talking or eating in public transports and similar settings.

“We support the proposal of Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez to further reopen the economy this Christmas season,” he said.