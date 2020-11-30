7-year-old kid from Cordova, Cebu uses savings to help fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A seven-year-old kid from Cordova town in Cebu had been saving saving up for something she wanted on her 8th birthday this year.

But over a week before her birthday, Alana Gale Vistal decided to do something else with her savings.

Vistal, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, decided to donate her savings—all P2,030 of it— to the victims of a fire that occurred in their town last November 27, 2020.

Jay Vistal, 40, an aunt of Alana, told CDN Digital said the idea came from the kid herself, adding that no one forced her to do the good deed.

Jay said Alana was actually saving up for a bike but changed her mind in the last minute when she learned about the fate of the fire victims.

“That money was supposedly for her bike or if there was a class it would be for the meal for her classmates on her birthday on Dec. 10. Upon seeing the money, she requested her parents to give all her money to the fire victims in Cordova,” said Jay.

Alana was accompanied by her father when she donated her savings at the Cordova Central School.

As for her bike she wanted, Jay said the kid was on her way to the mall, not to purchase a bike, but to buy herself a new piggy bank to save up once more for another crack at a bike next year.

We sure do hope you get to have that bike you always wanted. You deserve it, Alana.

/bmjo