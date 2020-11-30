Tuburan active cases drop to 25 with recovery of 40 patients

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu experienced a massive drop in its number of active cases on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after 40 residents were reported to have already recovered from their infection.

This development means that the town located approximately 87 kilometers northwest of Cebu City has only 25 active cases left.

Its recoveries now total to 115 while the town’s death count remains at two.

Still, town officials are asking their constituents to continue to observe health protocols that include the wearing of face masks and face shields and the need to observe social distancing to prevent a spread of the infection.

“Padayon kita nga magmabinantayon ug magpabilin sa atong tagsa tagsa ka panimalay kung walay importante nga tuyo sa gawas,” the municipal government said in an advisory.

(Let us continue to be vigilant and remain in our respective homes if there is no urgent reason for us to go out.)

Mayor Danny Diamante earlier ordered the implementation of stricter measures following a rise in the town’s COVID-19 cases.

On November 27, Tuburan town logged 11 new cases bringing the total number of active cases to 65.

