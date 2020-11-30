23 police officials get new assignments in PNP’s latest reshuffle
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-three police officials have been designated to new positions in the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the latest round of reshuffling within the agency.
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Monday that the reshuffling was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) due to vacancies caused by seven retiring senior officials who have applied for non-duty status ahead of their retirement date.
PNP personnel on non-duty status are still members of the organization but will no longer work as they process their documents ahead of their retirement.
Sinas said that the selection process for the placement and promotion of the police officials is based on seniority, merit, ability to lead and familiarity with operations of their units.
The following are the new designations in key posts in the PNP effective December 1:
1. Deputy Director, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Southern Luzon – Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr.
2. Director, Center for Police Strategy Management – Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga
3. Acting Director for Plans – Brig. Gen. Walter Castillejos
4. Acting Executive Officer, DPL (Directorate for Plans) – Col. Rommen Francisco Marbil
5. Deputy Regional Director for Operations, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) – Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra
6. Deputy Regional Director for Administration (DRDA), NCRPO – Brig. Gen. Florencio Ortilla
7. Deputy Director, Directorate for Operations – Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay
8. Acting Commandant of Cadets, Philippine National Police Academy – Col. Arcadio Zamora Jr.
9. Acting DRDA, Police Regional Office 4A – Col. Ysmael Yu
10. District Director, Quezon City Police District – Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin
11. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 7 – Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo
12. Acting Director, Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM) – Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro
13. Director, Communications and Electronics Service – – Brig. Gen. Conrado Gongon Jr.
14. Acting Executive Officer, DIPO-Western Mindanao -Col. Jose Hidalgo Jr.
15. District Director, Manila Police District – Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco
16. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 6 – Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda
17. Deputy Director, Directorate for Plans – Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan
18. Acting DRDA, Police Regional Office 3 – Col. Narciso Domingo
19. Acting Executive Officer, DIPO-Northern Luzon – Col. Juan Añonuevo
20. Deputy Director, Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development – Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr.
21. Deputy Director, DICTM – Brig. Gen. Armando De Leon
22. District Director, Northern Police District – Brig. Gen. Eliseo Dela Cruz
23. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 9 – Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Ylagan
Sinas earlier approved the application for non-duty status of the following seven retiring officials:
1. Maj. Gen. Celso Pestaño
2. Maj. Gen. Jonas Calleja
3. Brig. Gen. Mario Rariza Jr.
4. Brig. Gen. Joy Runes
5. Brig. Gen. Restito Gatera
6. Brig. Gen. Edgar Monsalve
7. Brig. Gen. Wilfredo Cayat
JPV
