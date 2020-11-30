23 police officials get new assignments in PNP’s latest reshuffle

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-three police officials have been designated to new positions in the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the latest round of reshuffling within the agency.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Monday that the reshuffling was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) due to vacancies caused by seven retiring senior officials who have applied for non-duty status ahead of their retirement date.

PNP personnel on non-duty status are still members of the organization but will no longer work as they process their documents ahead of their retirement.

Sinas said that the selection process for the placement and promotion of the police officials is based on seniority, merit, ability to lead and familiarity with operations of their units.

The following are the new designations in key posts in the PNP effective December 1:

1. Deputy Director, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Southern Luzon – Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr.

2. Director, Center for Police Strategy Management – Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga

3. Acting Director for Plans – Brig. Gen. Walter Castillejos

4. Acting Executive Officer, DPL (Directorate for Plans) – Col. Rommen Francisco Marbil

5. Deputy Regional Director for Operations, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) – Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra

6. Deputy Regional Director for Administration (DRDA), NCRPO – Brig. Gen. Florencio Ortilla

7. Deputy Director, Directorate for Operations – Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay

8. Acting Commandant of Cadets, Philippine National Police Academy – Col. Arcadio Zamora Jr.

9. Acting DRDA, Police Regional Office 4A – Col. Ysmael Yu

10. District Director, Quezon City Police District – Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin

11. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 7 – Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo

12. Acting Director, Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM) – Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro

13. Director, Communications and Electronics Service – – Brig. Gen. Conrado Gongon Jr.

14. Acting Executive Officer, DIPO-Western Mindanao -Col. Jose Hidalgo Jr.

15. District Director, Manila Police District – Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco

16. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 6 – Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda

17. Deputy Director, Directorate for Plans – Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan

18. Acting DRDA, Police Regional Office 3 – Col. Narciso Domingo

19. Acting Executive Officer, DIPO-Northern Luzon – Col. Juan Añonuevo

20. Deputy Director, Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development – Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr.

21. Deputy Director, DICTM – Brig. Gen. Armando De Leon

22. District Director, Northern Police District – Brig. Gen. Eliseo Dela Cruz

23. Regional Director, Police Regional Office 9 – Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Ylagan

Sinas earlier approved the application for non-duty status of the following seven retiring officials:

1. Maj. Gen. Celso Pestaño

2. Maj. Gen. Jonas Calleja

3. Brig. Gen. Mario Rariza Jr.

4. Brig. Gen. Joy Runes

5. Brig. Gen. Restito Gatera

6. Brig. Gen. Edgar Monsalve

7. Brig. Gen. Wilfredo Cayat

