Residents call for help online as 11 villages in Tuburan, Cebu affected by floodwater 

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 02,2020 - 01:33 PM
tuburan floodwater

Water in a river in Tuburan rises as a result of heavy rain on Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020. contributed photo | James Gallarde via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rescue operations are now ongoing in Tuburan town, northwestern Cebu as floodwaters emerged due to incessant rains on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Tuburan Vice Mayor Aljun Diamante confirmed in a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday that disaster and rescue personnel as well as those from the military have deployed heavy equipment to assist evacuation. 

At least 11 barangays in Tuburan, a second-class municipality located around 92 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, were reported to have experienced flooding.

These are Barangays  Colonia, Fortaliza, Jagbuaya, Manga, 8 (Otso), Caridad, Marmol, Mag-atubang, Mag-alwa, Mag-antoy, and Amatugan. 

“Most of these barangays were identified as low-lying areas,” said Diamante in Cebuano. 

“As of this moment, we are still monitoring the situation. We also received information that several families have been evacuated already,” he added.

Diamante also confirmed that in some areas, floodwaters have reached the second floor of houses. 

Some residents in these affected villages also called help online, with several netizens sending and posting images of their respective situations on social media. /bmjo

