Christmas tree themes from around Cebu

Holidays are nothing without being with the people we love, celebrating treasured traditions, and making new memories all in vivid color.

While there is no perfect way to celebrate Christmas, decorating our Christmas tree with ornaments and lights have become a tradition that transcends time, signifying unity and paying homage to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Here, we curated the most dazzling Christmas trees of different themes around Cebu where you can draw inspiration for your own holiday look at home:

Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu

Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu‘s Christmas tree is adorned in shimmering purple and gold holiday flora decors as it welcomes the yuletide season with the annual tradition of bell ringing ceremony at the hotel’s lobby.

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort begins its yuletide celebration by lighting its Filipino-themed Christmas tree adorned with native rattan balls in multifarious colors and sizes topped with a radiant star made of capiz shells.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino‘s Christmas display at the hotel’s lobby highlights a bright and dazzling tree adorned with red shimmering Christmas balls with two other dashing trees donned in generous amounts of festive decors.

SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu‘s Christmas tree is adorned with Cebu’s famous hanging rice, or pusô, and life-size Santa Claus on the sides, which is perfect for photo opportunities.

SM Seaside City Cebu

Christmas Mornings in the Orient- SM Seaside City Cebu‘s 45-foot Christmas tree is adorned with gold and silver ornaments.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu, which celebrates 11 years of progress this year, has a Christmas tree displayed at the hotel’s lobby which is adorned in gold and red.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc

Ayala Malls Central Bloc‘s 20-foot Christmas tree is adorned with Christmas balls, ribbons, and poinsettia decors.

IL Corso Cebu

Filinvest Lifemalls brings the message of faith, hope and love this Christmas through their Christmas Tree decorated with giant snowflakes and ornaments of red, gold, and silver.

Mandani Bay

Mandani Bay annual Christmas tree lighting tradition showcases Mandani Bay’s solidarity with the Cebuanos highlighting a red and gold luxury metal design, which exudes a harmonious and blissful holiday season and the urban landmark’s sophisticated lifestyle.

/bmjo