Unwrap Amazing Presents at AyalaMalls Central Bloc Cebu

By: - December 02, 2020

This holiday is going to be unlike any other holiday season we’ve had before. With Christmas around the corner and constant changes in quarantine restrictions, an easy and hassle-free way to prepare for the festivities is a must.

Purchase even while at home with the help of ANA, Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant, at your service daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM through Viber at 0956.426.1692 or through Facebook Messenger at @ANACentralBloc.

Get a head start on your holiday preparations with Unwrap Amazing Sale! Purchase Christmas decors, pick out holiday outfits and shop for gifts at up to 70% off on selected items at your favorite AyalaMalls Central Bloc stores ongoing until December 6, 2020.

Ayala Mall Central Bloc’s Unwrap Amazing Sale | Contributed Photo

This festive season might look a little different from celebrations of the past, which makes the familiar tradition of gift-giving all the more cherished. Change doesn’t have to mean less merry as AyalaMalls Central Bloc goes the extra mile in keeping the Christmas spirit high by ensuring a safe shopping and dining experience for all.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is the hip and happening bloc where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Get the latest updates on Facebook (@AyalaMallsCentralBloc) and on Instagram (@ayalamallscentralbloc) and join their Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

