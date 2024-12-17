Celebrate the holiday season at Caja Kitchen Cebu: Misa de Gallo and Holiday Buffet rates

This holiday season, make Caja Kitchen Cebu your go-to destination for festive dining experiences!

Make this season extra special by celebrating with your loved ones at Caja Kitchen Cebu. We can’t wait to welcome you for a festive and flavorful holiday experience!

Whether you’re looking to kick off your day with a traditional Misa de Gallo breakfast or indulge in a luxurious holiday buffet, both the North Reclamation and Capitol Site branches are ready to make your celebrations extra special. Let’s take a closer look at the exciting offerings and rates that you can enjoy at both locations.

Misa de Gallo Buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu

From December 16th to 24th, come and join us for a heartwarming Misa de Gallo breakfast buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu. For only Php 499 per person, you can start your day with a festive breakfast spread, available starting at 5:30 AM. Whether you’re a morning person or just getting into the Christmas spirit, the Misa de Gallo Buffet offers the perfect way to celebrate the season with your loved ones.

Available at both our North Reclamation and Capitol Site branches, it’s the perfect prelude to your holiday morning. So gather your family and friends, and make this long-held Filipino tradition even more memorable with Caja Kitchen Cebu.

Holiday Buffet Rates at Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation

If you’re looking to indulge in a hearty spread with family and friends this holiday season, look no further than the Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation Holiday Buffet. With lunch available from Thursday to Sunday, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, this is the ideal spot to enjoy festive favorites in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

For dinner, treat yourself to an elevated holiday dining experience with an extensive buffet available every evening. Whether you're in the mood for a family celebration or a special evening out, our North Reclamation branch is the perfect place to gather around the table and enjoy a delicious holiday meal.

Lunch Buffet

Php 649 per person

12:00 NN – 3:00 PM

Available Thursday to Sunday throughout December, plus the special holiday dates of

December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025

Dinner Buffet

Php 699 per person

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Available daily from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025

Holiday Buffet Rates at Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site

For guests closer to the Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site, the same fantastic holiday buffet offerings are also available.

Whether you’re craving a delicious holiday lunch or a memorable evening feast, Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site has you covered with the same exciting buffet rates and festive offerings.

Lunch Buffet

Php 649 per person

12:00 NN – 3:00 PM

Available Thursday to Sunday throughout December, plus December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025.

Dinner Buffet

Php 699 per person

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Available Thursday to Sunday in December, as well as December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025.

Reserve Your Holiday Feast Today!

Don’t miss out on these exclusive holiday dining experiences at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

For reservations or more information, you can contact the following:

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site: +632 32 505 3333 or +63 917 624 1455

Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation: +632 32 230 6777 or +63 917 624 1840