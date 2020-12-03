Riding-in-tandem kills man in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Still unidentified gunmen were believed to be the suspects behind the killing of a 27-year-old man on Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020, in Danao City, Cebu.

The Danao City Police Station confirmed that the victim, identified as Rene Boy Cañete, was not able to make it alive when he was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital there.

Police Major Maria Theresa Macatangay, chief of the Danao City Police Station, said they received a shooting alarm that transpired in C. P. Garcia Street, Barangay Poblacion past 6 p.m. that day.

Citing initial investigations, Macatangay said Cañete, who was a resident of Barangay Manguiao, Asturias town, western Cebu, was driving his own motorcycle shortly before the crime reportedly took place.

She also said that based on witnesses accounts, the suspects on board a motorcycle had been tailing the victim.

“According to those who claimed to have seen the incident, when the motorcycle got nearer to the victim, one of them took out his gun and began shooting the victim,” said Macatangay in Cebuano.

Investigators are still gathering more information as of this posting to determine the motive behind Cañete’s killing.

