Desiltation eyed as ‘immediate solution’ to floodings in province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to conduct desiltation in some of the largest tributaries here as part of their ‘immediate solutions’ to floodings.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, together with local chief executives and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), conducted a post-flooding assessment on December 4, 2020, in three towns severely affected by floodings last Wednesday (December 2, 2020).

Garcia and government officials agreed to remove silt deposits in riverbeds of major tributaries in Balamban, Asturias, and Tuburan towns as soon as possible.

“We have to desilt immediately,” said Garcia.

She said she has instructed the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) to conduct surveys in rivers subject to dredging.

“We will also be meeting with DPWH here this Wednesday (December 9) so we can pool what equipment is available from the province, from the DPWH, and think about which contractors to hire,” said Garcia.

To recall, heavy and incessant rains due to the combined presence of two weather systems resulted in floods in several towns and cities in central Cebu.

One casualty was reported – a 27-year-old man from Danao City who was swept away by torrential currents while attempting to cross a spillway.

In Tuburan alone, damages worth P55 million in infrastructure and agriculture were recorded, and over 2,200 families were affected. These figures were also feared to increase as the days progress.

During the Capitol’s inspection last December 4, flood-control structures in Combado River in Balamban, Guinabasan River in Asturias, and Languyon River in Tuburan suffered partial damages.

According to Garcia, repairing these structures formed part of their ‘long-term solutions’ however, she pointed out that these take time.

“We (stressed) the importance of having an immediate action. We cannot have the same situation (to happen again) and another downpour will occur but the riverbeds remain heavily silted,” explained Garcia.

On December 4, the Capitol also distributed relief packs and other assistance to the families affected by the floods, particularly those from Tuburan.

The governor vowed that the provincial government will be providing additional aid if the need arises. /rcg