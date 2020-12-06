EOC to hotels, event venues: Limit crowd to only 50 people at a time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure observance of social distancing requirements, Cebu City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is reminding hotels and establishments that offer event venues to always limit their crowd to a maximum of 50 people.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the EOC’s deputy chief implementer, said that the Christmas celebration is not a reason to violate health and safety protocols.

Hotels and establishments found violating the maximum capacity requirement will be faced with “repercussions,” Garganera warned.

“I warn them if naay magpositive nya matrace sa ilaha, unya wala ni follow sa protocols, we will file the necessary charges,” he said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

(I am sending this warning that if someone would test positive for COVID-19 and we trace the infection to have been spread at their establishment because protocols were not followed, we will file the necessary charges.)

Garganera earlier warned against a possible rise in cases of the coronavirus disease during the Christmas holidays if Cebuanos will start to be complacent.

While the holding of Christmas parties is prohibited, Garganera said that some Cebuanos may still opt to meet with their respective families and friends in a small gathering.

If the need to go out to attend gatherings cannot be avoided, Garganera is asking city residents to continue to observe health and safety protocols.

Hotels owners and operators of event venues are also asked to limit the crowd at their establishments to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

Visitors should also be required to wear their face masks and face shields while at the venue. Personnel at the event venue are required to subject their guests to temperature check and disinfection prior to entry.

Meanwhile, Garganera reiterated the reminder of the Department of Tourism against patronizing Air bed and breakfasts (Airbnb) to prevent a spread of the infection.

Garganera said that Airbnbs are difficult to monitor. For their safety, he is asking local tourists instead book their accommodation with hotels and establishments that are allowed by the Department of Health and the city government to operate. / dcb