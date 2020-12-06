Lapu health department reports just eight new cases in past week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department here reported only eight new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the past seven days.

Based on the data prepared by Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, from November 29 to December 5, 2020, they only recorded eight new cases of the virus.

On November 29, the city logged 1 newly reported case of the virus, 3 cases on November 30, 1 case on December 2, and 3 cases on December 3. On December 1, 4, and 5, the city had no new case of the virus.

The data also shows that out of 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, 16 barangays no longer have active cases of COVID-19.

These barangays are Pusok, Marigondon, Canjulao, Buaya, Punta Engaño, Subabasbas, Tingo, San Vicente, Talima, Sta. Rosa, Sabang, Caw-oy, Baring, Tungasan, Pangan-an, and Caohagan.

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has 97 active cases of the virus.

/bmjo