Family from Cebu survives Covid through prayers, support for each other

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year 2020 has been a challenge for many.

Among those who had a rough time at one point of this current year is the Parcon family from Barangay Labangon here.

This family got hit by the deadly Covid-19 virus but survived. They won the battle with faith in God and support from relatives and friends.

Read: Cebuano COVID-19 survivor in Canada: ‘Believe in the power of prayers’

Samille Parcon, the third child among six siblings, shared with CDN Digital how it all went down with their battle with Covid-19.

All but one

It was in July 2020 when the family’s patriarch Samuel Parcon, 58, the officer-in-charge for the Office of the Regional Director for Department of Science and Technology Central Visayas, showed symptoms of the virus.

Just days after exhibiting symptoms, the virus hit the rest of the family except for their eldest son, Sam Kevin Parcon. Out of the eight members of their family including their grandmother, Virginia Regis, only Sam Kevin was spared from the virus.

The entire family was placed in a quarantine facility except for their mother, Joyce Parcon, 58, and grandmother, Virginia, who is 88 years old. Both were admitted to a hospital.

Throughout their battle, Samille said they never lost faith in God.

“Prayers and total trust in God, constant communication and support with each other, financial and spiritual support from our families, friends, and our Couples for Christ Community and ministries. These made it possible for our family to get over the hurdle in our life’s experience with COVID,” said Samille.

Going live

Music also helped the family as Samille and older brother Sam Kevin used their God-given talents in this field to raise funds for their needs.

Samille and Sam Kevin held an online live music show that was able to generate funds needed by the family in their battle with the disease.

When all of them got well, they held another thanksgiving live show to thank all those who supported them throughout their ordeal.

Christmas wish

Now, five months after getting hit by the virus the Parcons could not ask for a better ending for 2020. And they have a lot to thank for their recovery.

“This Christmas, we are very thankful for the gift of life, gift of family, friends, and CFC Community. Thankful for healing and the abundant graces that we have received,” Samille said.

And as for their Christmas wish, the Parsons said they hope and pray that every family will be protected, especially from COVID-19.

/bmjo