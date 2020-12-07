Quarantine passes not needed to attend Misa De Gallo in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Quarantine passes won’t be required for those attending the Misa de Gallo starting December 16, 2020.

This was the pronouncement of Mayor Edgardo Labella on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The final guidelines for the conduct of Misa De Gallo here have not yet been released, as this would require an Executive Order from the mayor.

Still, Labella already signified that from December 16 to 24, 2020, the use of the quarantine passes will not be required for those attending the Misa De Gallo.

“Wala na (quarantine pass), di na kailangan basta ang importante makaobserve ta sa minimum health requirements,” said the mayor.

(There will be no need of a quarantine pass, that is not needed as long as we observe the minimum health requirements.)

This means that no individual who will be attending the Misa De Gallo will be apprehended for not bringing a quarantine pass, although they can be apprehended for violating other quarantine protocols such as not wearing face masks and/or shields and violating the social distancing protocol.

Labella also announced that the curfew hours will be reduced to four hours from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. to accommodate the Misa De Gallo, although it is not clear if this will only be applicable for the duration of the novena masses or will continue for the rest of the year.

The plans for the Misa De Gallo will be revealed later this week as the city government will meet with church authorities for the final planning for the Christmas activities.

