Misa de Gallo may be allowed, Labella to consult Church, police first

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Edgardo Labella may allow the holding of Misa de Gallo this year despite the pandemic following the statement of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that the matter is up to the local government units (LGU) to decide.

Supposedly, Labella was only waiting for the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the guidelines on the Misa de Gallo, but since the LGUs will be the ones to decide, he said he will be consulting the Church authorities first.

One of the major concerns of the mayor is that Misa de Gallos are often conducted at 4 a.m., which is still part of the curfew hours in the city which is from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

Metro Manila mayors have adjusted their curfew hours to 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. to accommodate the Misa de Gallo hours. Labella said Cebu City may be following suit.

“Of course the Misa de Gallo is a tradition, but we have to regulate it. It should only be done in churches and not in other areas,” said the mayor.

It is customary in Cebu that Misa de Gallo is also conducted in public spaces such as markets and parks to decongest churches during this generally crowded tradition.

However, for this year, Labella said he is inclined to allow only the churches to conduct Dawn Masses so that these can be guarded and monitored by law enforcement agencies.

Finally, the mayor said he will only allow the Misa de Gallo if minimum health protocols are practiced in all churches.

Meanwhile, Labella said he is still undecided on the release of Christmas bonuses to City Hall employees this year since the city is still suffering through a pandemic.

He said the 13th-month pay of CH employees was already released and that they are entitled to a hazard pay as well.

Yet for the Christmas bonus, the mayor said the city is still mulling whether the budget should be given to the employees or be used to help those heavily affected by the pandemic. /rcg