Mandaue City gov’t distributes financial aid for senior citizens

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City government has started distributing the second tranche of financial assistance to its senior citizens on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Personnel from the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) and City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), accompanied by police personnel and barangay tanods, distributed the cash assistance worth P4,000 to senior citizens in the city.

The senior citizens received the first half of the cash assistance last April 2020.

The distribution will last until December 18, 2020 as there are 22,856 registered senior citizens from all 27 barangays (villages) of the city.

Meanwhile, Melinda Bihag, head of the city’s OSCA, said all of their disbursement officers who underwent the rapid test for Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) detection last Thursday, December 3, 2020, tested negative.

They will also undergo RT PCR swab testing after the distribution to ensure that they are negative for the virus before they could go back to work.

