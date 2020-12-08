Narcolist with name of slain Los Baños mayor ‘not mine’ – Duterte

KrissMANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday has distanced himself from the killing of Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez, saying that the so-called narcolist that included the name of the local executive did not come from him.

“You just have to look for the killers. That‘s no from my office. Remember that you are fighting the forces of the Republic of the Philippines. That’s what I can say to you. That’s not mine,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a pre-recorded speech aired late Monday night.

That statement was directed at the slain mayor’s children, one of whom — Aldous — sought the President’s help in getting justice of their father. The mayor was shot twice in the head while inside the municipal hall last Dec. 3. Shortly after, he died shortly in the hospital where he was taken.

“I’m sorry that your father died the way it happened,” Duterte said. “But if you tell me about that list — that’s not mine. It’s a collation— all of it — of the intelligence reports from drug enforcement agencies and the intelligence of the military, police.”

Perez was included in the national government’s watchlist of government officials allegedly involved in the drug trade. Perez had repeatedly denied this.

For his part, the President said he did not know Perez.

“I don’t know your father. I did not even read [the list]. I don’t remember — a cursory reading only. But I did not memorize the people included in the list,” Duterte said.

“I’m sorry if your father was there, but really, most of those are really into drugs,” he added. “Your father might be an exception. And you believe firmly that he was not guilty or liable of nothing. Well, it’s good.”

The President said he had to publicly name officials supposedly linked in the drug trade at the time because the people deserved to be informed.

“As a matter of an obligation, I had to come up with a name of those suspected so that the public will be aware and prevent their ascension to public office,” Duterte said.