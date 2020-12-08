More routes, additional buses to ply in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will open more routes and deploy more buses for workers and commuters in the city to address the increasing demand for transportation.

Councilor James Cuenco, the City Council’s chairperson on the committee on transportation, said that another 13 routes will be opened to accommodate more commuting workers in the barangays.

The additional routes include:

10M – Bulacao-SM 14D – Capitol-Ayala-Colon 02B – CSBT-Pier 1,2,3&4 06H – Guadalupe-Ayala-SM 17B – Lahug-Apas-Carbon 04H – Lahug-Busay-Carbon 03B – Mabolo-Carbon via Jones 03L – Mabolo-Luyo-Carbon 03A – Mabolo-Panagdait-Carbon 15 – Opra-Carbon 10H – Pardo Basak-Colon 62B – Talamban-Brgy. Guba-Carbon via Echavez 04M – Lahug-Ayala

The jeepneys will undergo the Balik Pasada process such as undergoing swab testing, securing the necessary requirements from the transportation agencies, and inspecting the motor vehicles.

Once Mayor Edgardo Labella gives a go signal for the additional routes, Cuenco said the city’s Jeepney Task Force will conduct another series of one-stop-shops for the registration, application, and testing of these jeepney operators.

Moreover, additional buses will also be deployed to increase the transportation service plying the city.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has given special permits to 20 Caromina Buses to ply various routes in the city.

Councilor Cuenco hopes the additional public transport would ease the demand of commuters for additional public utility vehicles.

“Kulang paman gyod ang public transport. Hopefully with more jeepneys and buses, madungagan na ug mas daghan na ang makasakay,” said the councilor.

The buses will be plying soon, but the jeepneys for additional routes may take another two weeks before the commuters can finally see them on the streets. /rcg