Labella may allow firecrackers this Christmas, New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is still mulling whether firecrackers will be allowed in the city during Christmas and New Year.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his address to the nation on Monday evening. has not totally banned the use of firecrackers but has expressed his desire for a total ban starting mid-2021.

The President’s order of limited and regulated use of fireworks in community spaces will be followed, with local government units (LGUs) allowed to regulate its jurisdiction’s firework use accordingly.

For Labella, he will still consult the police, health experts, and the barangays as to whether it will be necessary to ban the fireworks entirely or still allow it in community areas.

“Possibly in designated areas only,” said the mayor.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they have not received applications for selling of fireworks yet but they are prepared to process such permits.

Fireworks sellers will need the permission of the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the city government to sell fireworks this season.

The CCPO said that all firecracker sellers will be allowed in certain areas deemed safe by the city. Last year, the pyrotechnic vendors were placed along F. Vestil Street at the South Road Properties. /rcg