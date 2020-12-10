Learning hubs in Cebu City get tablets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The learning hubs in Cebu City are getting additional gadgets for the students who will be using these facilities in the barangays.

At least 245 tablets were donated to the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Learning Hubs in nine barangays including Mabolo, Sambag 2, San Nicolas Proper, Kasambagan, Kalubihan, Kamagayan, Sawang Calero, Apas, and Capitol Site.

For Barangay Capitol Site, in particular, the tablets will be given to the Cebu City Library for the use of students going there because the barangay no longer has its own learning hub because the library is situated there.

Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed gratitude to the Jaime Ongpin Foundation through Senator Vicente Sotto III for donating the tablets, which students would need for digital learning.

Read: Robredo calls on gov’t to put internet hubs in barangays for distance learning

The mayor said the tablets could be used by the residents of the barangays, while for those barangays with no learning hubs yet, the Cebu City Public Library could accommodate them.

“Public library users, who do not necessarily live in the area, are also welcome to use them for learning purposes. Apil sab niini ang atong mga out-of-school youth nga moadto aron magkat-on. We want this to become a network so that barangays can help out each other through the EdHub Project and students can use the tablets for free,” said the mayor.

(Public library users, who do not necessarily live in the area, are also welcome to use them for learning purposes. These include our out-of-school youth, who would go there to learn. We want this to become a network so that barangays can help out each other through the EdHub Project and students can use the tablets for free.)

The learning hubs are centers in the barangays that would become a safe place for students to use to study especially if they do not have an area in their homes to study properly.

This is essential especially with the distance learning method implemented in all schools during the pandemic. These are being operated by the respective SKs.

Inayawan gets new learning hub

The most recent learning hub in the city was established on December 8, 2020 at Barangay Inayawan through the partnership with the Junior Chamber International (JCI).

The new learning hub is considered by Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo as a big help for the youth in their barangay.

The facility is equipped with Information and Computer Technology (ICT) equipment such as computers, laptops, printers, and tablets.

“We will provide free printing; free use for their research and online class. Thus, this will be provided with proper guidelines on how to avail our services,” said Inawayawan SK chairperson Joshua Kyle Pangan.

The learning hub in Inayawan is among the most modern learning hubs in the city which puts an emphasis on digital learning./dbs