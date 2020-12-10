Lapu-Lapu City gov’t won’t investigate Plantation Bay incident

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Government will not dip its fingers in the controversial incident involving a child with special needs and Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, one of the island’s high-end resorts.

Cindi Chan, the chairperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Historical and Cultural Affairs, told CDN Digital that the city will not conduct its own investigation and would just leave the matter to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Chan, however, described the incident as an isolated case.

“Dili lang sa ta mo-investigate, daghan naman kaayo ang nag-investigate, ato lang sa ikuan nila ang investigation and also the result unya sa investigation,” Chan said.

The controversy started when a resort guest identified as Mai Pages posted a negative review of the resort. According to Pages, she and her six-year-old son who has autism were repeatedly told by the hotel’s staff to keep quiet while they were at the pool area.

Pages said that she tried to explain to the hotel staff that her son has autism which makes him squeal whenever he is happy or excited. The staff, however, continued to tell them to keep it down. Pages said she felt they were discriminated against.

The resort later apologized for their poor handling of the incident which has already drawn worldwide criticism.

Despite what happened, Chan said that she is hoping that the incident will not put a dent in the city’s tourism industry which is practically the island’s bread and butter.

“We are really hoping no nga dili ni maka-affect. This is just an isolated incident. We leave it to the proper authorities, ang CHR nag-investigate na, unya I understand and hotel nag-submit na ug incident report sa DOT,” Chan added.

She added that a copy of the incident report will also be submitted to the mayor’s office.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan was also saddened by the incident.

In his Facebook post, Ahong said that he is willing to hear both sides, pending the investigation of the DoT.

“This incident is an eye-opener to the city. As a tourist-friendly resort city, I’m reminding all the hotels and resorts to make your property a perfect haven for everybody especially sa mga senior citizens and PWDs. Aside sa children’s playground or playroom, let’s make a room intended for them where they can relax, freely express their emotions, play or mingle with others and enjoy the place as if they’re in a paradise. Dili nato kalimtan nga they, too, (same as other paying guests) deserves that perfect and unforgettable vacation,” Chan’s post reads.

Chan added that Lapu-Lapu City is always after the welfare of its tourists, whether local or international especially since tourism is a huge contributor to its economy. /rcg