Bantayan Island COVID-free on Dec. 10

A white sand beach in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in northwestern Cebu. | CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire island of Bantayan in northwestern Cebu is free from any active cases of the new coronavirus disease.

This after the municipality of Bantayan on Thursday (December 10, 2020) announced that they have zero active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

“Dakong pakpak sa ato nga tanan sa pagsunod sa mga health protocols bisan dili sayon buhaton (Let’s give ourselves a big round of applause for successfully following health protocols even if they were not easy things to do),” the local government announced on social media.

Bantayan, a first-class municipality and considered as the center of commerce and trade in Bantayan Island, documented a total of 94 confirmed cases of the infection.

Of this number, 89 have recovered while five others have died.

Bantayan Island is comprised of three towns – Bantayan, Madridejos, and Santa Fe. It is a popular tourist destination located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

Bantayan’s announcement came nearly a week after its neighboring town of Madridejos, also in Bantayan Island, recorded having zero active COVID-19 cases.

Santa Fe town, which borders Bantayan in the east, declared to be free from COVID-19 last November. /rcg