Talisay City gets 53 additional police officers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City got a boost after 53 police officers were added to augment its police force with its growing number of establishments and residents.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that the additional policemen are permanently assigned to the city from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Crisis Response Batallion.

“I am happy that the police officers have been sent here following our request with the PRO 7 for additional police personnel since we only have 65 officers assigned in our city,” said Gullas.

Talisay City Police chief Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare said that with the addition of the 53 police officers, the city now has 118 in total.

The mayor said this development comes at a perfect time as these cops could help monitor churches and covered courts where Misa De Gallo will be held starting in the evening of December 15, 2020.

“Nagkinahanglan gyud ta ug daghan pulis nga mubantay sa atong mga parokya ug covered courts nga magsilbing venue para sa Misa de Gallo,” said Gullas.

(We really need more policemen to watch over the churches and covered courts that will serve as venues for the Misa de Gallo.)

The additional personnel would also allow better peace and order monitoring in the city.

The mayor assured the police of continuous support and cooperation in the peace and order program of the Talisay City Police.

He encouraged the additional forces to work hard in reducing the presence of crimes and illegal drugs in the city.

/bmjo

