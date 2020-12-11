Boy, injured in firecracker explosion in Lapu-Lapu, dies

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 13-year-old boy, who got injured due to an explosion of firecrackers on Thursday night, December 10, 2020, in Sitio Shooting Star, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, has died.

This was confirmed by Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Lapu-Lapu City.

Bañacia identified the victim as Jumar Dico, who sustained a fracture on his head due to the explosion.

The victim was rushed to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital but was later pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital.

He added that the 31-year-old mother, Marivic Dico, and 15-year-old daughter, Mary Jane Dico, who suffered second and third-degree burns due to the explosion, were already out of danger.

“Nabugtuan gyud sa iyang kinabuhi kadtong 13-years-old nga laki, kay duna siyay severe injury sa iyang ulo. Makita na gani kuno ang iyang utok ba, mao toy resulta sa pag-ulbo,” Bañacia said.

(The 13-year-old boy died because of his severe injury in the head. The explosion caused a severe injury in his head which exposed part of his brain.)

Based on their investigation, Bañacia said that the mother was making a Judas Belt when suddenly the firecracker sparked while she was tying them together.

He said that the mother was illegally manufacturing firecrackers inside their house and that around two drums of firecrackers inside their residence exploded.

Marivic’s sister, Guadalupe Dico delos Santos, told CDN Digital that this was the first time that her sister had engaged in illegal firecracker manufacturing.

“Trabaho unta na ang bana niya sa construction. Tungod sa COVID gihinungan. Di unsay nakuanan, pobre man gyud ta? Ang nakuan nila nga magbuhat daw sila ug pabuto para sa Pasko ba. Pero unsa man hinoo’y nahitabo, ingon ani ba,” Delos Santos said.

(Her husband worked as a construction laborer, but due to COVID, the construction work was stopped. So what did the family do because they are poor? They decided to manufacture firecrackers for the Christmas season. But instead this happened.)

She said that before the incident, the family was about to have their dinner and that Jumar just got home from the internet cafe./dbs