RAFI-DACF Approves Grants for CRIBS Foundation and Tahanan Santa Luisa

The Dolores Aboitiz Children’s Fund of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI-DACF), in light of their continued commitment to safeguard children’s security and welfare, approved grants for two organizations namely, CRIBS Foundation and Tahanan Santa Luisa, in the National Capital Region last October 2020.

The grant was awarded to CRIBS Foundation amounting to a total of 2 million pesos. This is to support the “Receiving Home Program” operation, which aims to provide quality services for rescued at-risk infants and toddlers who are abandoned, surrendered, and dependent. Through the grant, the foundation will now be empowered to continue their services for the children especially during this time of crisis.

“Regardless of the pandemic, we assure you of our continuing zeal and commitment to provide them the best care possible.” said Ms. Josefina M. Dimalaluan, Executive Director of CRIBS Foundation, in a gratitude message to RAFI-DACF.

Tahanan Santa Luisa also received a grant in the amount of Php 155,900 to support their education program for rescued girls. Many children have been forced to stop their schooling due to the logistical challenges of the pandemic. It is even more difficult for the girls of Tahanan Santa Luisa who have nowhere else to turn to.

With RAFI support for upgraded laptops, improved connectivity, adequate school materials, and in-house teaching, the girls are enjoying their classes amid the challenge of learning in a new mode. VICTORIA RIALP Treasurer and Trustee Tahanan Santa Luisa

The foundation is hopeful that the girls will now be able to continue their education under the new blended learning system. Now they can purchase laptops and other school materials, upgrade their internet connectivity to further support their education. Focusing on education encourages hope and faith in the girls’ lives, which is why the people at Tahanan Santa Luisa pushed so much for this program.

“With RAFI support for upgraded laptops, improved connectivity, adequate school materials, and in-house teaching, the girls are enjoying their classes amid the challenge of learning in a new mode… We look forward to nurturing this partnership of care and compassion,” stated Victoria Rialp, Treasurer and Trustee of Tahanan Santa Luisa.

“We are delighted to be of help to our partners in Luzon and continue to champion for the welfare of the children during these trying times,” said Jenny Lea Tan-Menchavez, RAFI-DACF Junior Executive Director.

Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the foundation was still able to mobilize and send out help to those who need it. The global pandemic might have brought the world to a standstill, but it can never cast the light of hope that RAFI-DACF brought to the children of CRIBS Foundation and Tahanan Santa Luisa.

