Snappy! Cebu now delivers affordable chef-crafted meals right to your doorstep

Good food doesn’t just make our stomachs happy but lightens up our general mood no matter where we are.

Now that we are spending more time indoors, juggling virtual meetings, online classes, and work from home tasks, we can’t help but miss eating at restaurants and food chains.

Good thing we can now share a delicious chef-crafted meal with the family at the comfort of our home through Snappy!

Snappy! is the first online-only restaurant in Cebu serving real comfort food goodness through their website www.snappy.com.ph.

Launched during a virtual zoom meeting last December 11, 2020, Snappy! teamed up with Asian Food Channel’s The Boss and Tablescapes: Life on a Plate host Chef Bruce Lim to take all-time food favorites to the next level with Chef Lim’s creations, reinvented flavors, good value, and big-time servings.

Exclusively online

Snappy! co-founder, Ryan Tan, shared that they chose Cebu to be the perfect place to start the vision since Cebu is known for its unique flavors.

Now that Filipinos have discovered the conveniences and advantages of technology, Tan also said that they want to make the food experience at home better with just a few clicks.

“Our mission is to push the possibilities of delivering the best tasting and best value meals to you, in a snap,” Tan added.

Users are able to choose familiar Cebuano food leveled-up through their website with the mobile app also expected to launch soon.

Snappy! also has its own fleet that delivers orders right to your home and also partners with third-party delivery services to ensure on-time delivery of your orders.

Best tasting and best value meals

With Snappy’s chef-crafted meals, you will easily feel like dining in a restaurant at home. The advantage with this is that you’ll get to have bigger servings and savings.

So forget the traffic or tedious commute and the hassle of reserving a table and falling in line for a table because you can now savor affordable food with huge servings through Snappy!

No matter the occasion, be it a special celebration, or self-treat at home, Snappy! has a wide variety of meals perfect for lunch or dinner with prices starting at P88.

The Snappy! Specials consists of Chef Lim’s Sticky Barbecue Ribs with Potato Salad for P388, Braised Pork with Garlic Noodles for P248, 6-piece Snappy Fried Chicken with Potato Wedges for P388, Crab Pincers for P168, Steamed Chicken with Mushrooms on Rice for P148, Chicken and Shrimp Chao Fan for P188, Steamed Fried Rice for P88, Butter Garlic Shrimps for P248, Fried Pusit with Salted Egg Glaze for P198, and Crab Relleno for P168.

Celebrations Meals good for five to six people are also available for order through their website with introductory sets the Wild Wild West Celebration Meal which has Barbecue Ribs, six pieces of Texas Barbecue Chicken, Potato Wedges, Potato Salad, and Corn at P998 and the Snappy Fiesta Celebration Meal with Aloha Pizza, six pieces of Snappy Fried Chicken, Potato Wedges and Spaghetti platter at P1,188.

Snappy! will also be adding a meal plan subscription to their best tasting and best value menu soon.

How to order

Snappy! innovative and state-of-the-art cloud kitchen in Cebu is located in Mandaue City, which enables them to deliver their premium meals within a 10 km radius from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily to the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and the town of Consolacion.

To order, visit their website www.snappy.com.ph , register to log-in and choose among their flavorful meals to add to cart.

Payment options include online payments such as Visa, Mastercard, and PayMaya. Cash on delivery option is also readily available.

You will receive realtime updates on your order through your mobile number that you used to register. Meanwhile, Snappy! is also in the works of launching a real-time map tracker together with their mobile app soon.

Each delivery comes with a standard fee of P50 but for orders above P750, you will enjoy free delivery!

Have fresh and great tasting food at home with Snappy! — flavorful, chef-crafted meals in a snap. Enjoy 15% off on orders until December 31, 2020, with the code: SNAPPYLAUNCH.

To know more about Snappy! and to receive updates and promos, follow their Facebook account at @SnappyPhOfficial and on Instagram at @snappyphofficial . /rcg

ADVERTORIAL