SRP’s holiday destination: CDM kicks off the holidays with a whimsical Christmas display

CDM, Cebu’s premier township, transforms into a Whimsical holiday wonderland, inviting everyone to “Cherish every moment of Christmas” in a celebration that is bigger, brighter, and uniquely interactive. With captivating displays, engaging activities, and a welcoming festive atmosphere, CDM promises a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience that brings the community together.

Yet being there once during this season may not be enough, as one would crave for another vibrant evening of magical experience that would create cherished memories with your loved ones from the engaging festive attractions.

A Grand Launch to Spark the Season

The festivities officially began on November 29, 2024, with a grand launch event at IL Corso Filinvest Malls. Headlined by the iconic band Itchyworms, the evening featured an electrifying performance alongside a fashion show spotlighting the newest sports and fashion brands in IL Corso. The launch event marked the start of a holiday season filled with excitement and magic at CDM.

“At CDM, we believe in the spirit of the holiday season to bring people together and create moments that matter,” said Don-Don Ubaldo, first vice president for townships of Filinvest Alabang Inc.

Ubaldo acknowledged that the company’s initiative is a “perfect opportunity to give back to our community by providing an outdoor Christmas display where people can create cherished memories with their loved ones.”

A Whimsical Wonderland at CDM Open Park

The following weekends through the whole of December until the Feast of the Three Kings, CDM becomes a go-to destination for a line-up of festivities that combine

music, fashion, and the magic of the season, not only within IL Corso.

The CDM Open Park and Visitor Center across Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) will provide a truly immersive Christmas experience that captures magical moments

worthy for everyone to post in social media accounts.

A giant Christmas Tree adorned with lighted butterflies and one-of-a-kind decorations towers at the park with grandeur that embodies the spirit of the season, offering a picturesque backdrop for holiday memories.

Life-size Reindeers and festive ornaments give visitors a chance to explore and enjoy the artistry of the wonderland, with the Christmas Dome, a whimsical space where visitors can step inside and immerse themselves in the holiday magic.

Santa Claus will be at the Christmas Dome every Sunday at 7PM to meet and greet children and families who could share their Christmas wishes with him and Mrs. Claus.

There are also the Interactive Lights Display, a dynamic installation with 70 interactive games projected onto the ground.

Using motions like stepping or kicking, visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in a playful experience that brings technology and fun together in a festive setting.

Then, there also is the Tunnel of Lights where friends could stroll through an enchanting, illuminated canopy of vibrant lights, a magical entryway into the heart of CDM’s Christmas celebration.

Festive Activities for Everyone

Meanwhile,a Holiday Bazaar at CDM Open Park every Thursday to Sunday, 5PM-10PM, a lively outdoor market that suggests a perfect setting for families and friends to indulge in festive snacks while shopping for special holiday items.

It features the Eats Bai at The Park food bazaar that offers a variety of delicious local food from different food stalls, alongside unique gifts and treats from local artisans and vendors.

There will be live performances by local musicians and performers who will fill the air with festive tunes and live entertainment, creating a joyful and lively atmosphere throughout the holiday season.

CDM ensured that the festivities were accessible to everyone. A free bus service connected IL Corso to key locations across Cebu, making it convenient for visitors to join the celebration. Additionally, the township’s strategic location along the Cebu South Coastal Road and its connection to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway

allowed for easy access from nearby cities, ensuring that no one missed out on the magic of the season.

CDM’s Whimsical Christmas Wonderland proved to be the heart of Cebu’s holiday celebration. With its mesmerizing displays, engaging activities, and welcoming atmosphere, it brought people together and created cherished memories that will be remembered for years to come.

How to get to CDM

CDM is conveniently located at South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City. It is easily accessible by private vehicle via the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). For commuters, CDM offers a dedicated bus service with three available routes, operating daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. Additionally, various public buses also provide routes to and from SRP.