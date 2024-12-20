Gothong Southern: Your partner of choice for business growth through integrated transport, E2E supply chain and business solutions

Cebu City, Philippines – Gothong Southern, a trusted leader in transport and E2E supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the launch of GS Business Solutions, a new product offer that marks a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion into the technology sector. This new product underscores Gothong Southern’s commitment to relentless innovation, guided by a clear strategic vision, strong leadership, and commercial and technical expertise.

Through GS Business Solutions, the company empowers clients to achieve their goals, thrive in a fast-paced technological landscape, and drive long-term growth and efficiency.

This new initiative expands Gothong Southern’s expertise in supply chain and transport through tech-driven solutions that address the evolving demands of businesses. With GS Business Solutions, the company positions itself as its clients’ partner for growth, equipping them with solutions designed to optimize operations and drive sustainable success across diverse industries.

“By providing our partners with business solutions to automate and streamline their processes, we empower them to grow their businesses, and as they grow, we grow with them,” said Ramon A. Angeles III, Chief Technology Officer of Gothong Southern.

“It is our CEO Roberto D. Gothong’s vision that the Gothong Southern brand endures for over a century, and we believe this growth will come not through expanding brick-and-mortar, but through technology,” he added.

Innovative Services for Business Growth

Gothong Southern Business Solutions provides a comprehensive range of services designed to optimize every aspect of your business. These systems are made to meet unique client needs in the following areas:

Sales and CRM

Operations Management

Accounting and Finance

Human Resource

Marketing

Website and E-Commerce

Project Management

Customization and Integration

Productivity

These services leverage transformative, emerging technologies to enhance efficiency, security, and scalability—all while ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

“Our commitment is not just to meet the technological needs of today, but to prepare our clients for tomorrow’s challenges,” he added. “By continuously identifying and implementing emerging technologies, we aim to deliver seamless, simple, and fast solutions—transforming the way businesses operate, with sustainability and efficiency at the core of everything we do.”

As Gothong Southern ventures further into the technology sector, it reaffirms its dedication to providing innovative solutions and shaping the future of technology-driven business operations.

About Gothong Southern

Gothong Southern is a leader in transport and E2E supply chain solutions in the Philippines, now venturing into technology-driven business solutions. Guided by its core values of innovation and reliability, the company strives to deliver excellence to its clients across diverse industries. Visit www.gothong.com to know more about its integrated products in transport, E2E supply chain, and business solutions.