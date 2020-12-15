Rescue operations for homeless in Cebu City non-stop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered another intensified campaign to rescue and bring to their homes the homeless individuals roaming in the city.

Labella’s order came amid the request of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to impose stricter fines against mendicants on the streets following reports that the street dwellers keep returning after each rescue.

“Murag nahibal-an nato nga naa man ni silay mga balay diri. Ang usa gani nasakpan nga naggunit og P14,000. Perhaps sindikato ni sila,” said the mayor.

He has instructed the CCPO to investigate this matter and trace these syndicates to find out if they are responsible for putting the children on the streets to beg.

Since additional penalties need a change in the current ordinance and legislation, which the CCPO has recommended to the City Council, Labella said the rescue operations will have to be intensified.

The Misa de Gallo season has also put pressure on the police and the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team to rescue homeless individuals.

“Kung magsige sila’g balik, magsige pud tag rescue. Tan-awon lang nato kinsay mohunong ani nila. (If they continue to return, we will continue to rescue them. We will see who will give up),” said the mayor.

The city government discourages people to give alms to mendicants to dissuade them from returning to the streets to beg as well. These individuals may be reported to the city government for rescue. /rcg