Chan mulls issuing EO for mandatory wearing of face shields

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he will still have to study if there’s a need to issue an executive order for the mandatory wearing of face shields for all Oponganons whenever they go out of their houses.

Earlier, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has announced the mandatory wearing of a face shield, aside from a face mask, to prevent the possible post-holiday surge of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Tan-awon nato. But for me, angayan gyud nga naay face shield. Dako gyud kaayo’g ikatabang kung duha ang protection no,” Chan said.

Chan also said that even before the said pronouncement from the IATF, the city has already been distributing face shields to some of its constituents.

He added that the city will also allocate face shields to all its parishes, which will be distributed for free to churchgoers who don’t have a face shield, especially during the Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo.

Aside from this, face shields will also be distributed to frontliners, vendors, among others.

“It’s a timing pod kay nana tay giandam nga 7,000 ka face shields. Gani, murag moabot nani ug 100,000 ka face shields, all are donated (from the private sector)./rcg