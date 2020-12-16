Home for the Holidays at Radisson Blu Cebu

It’s that time of the year for tasty treats and festive cheer as Radisson Blu Cebu presents a bevy of holiday specials to kick-off the Yuletide celebrations.

Holiday makers are spoilt for choice as Feria, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, opens its doors exclusively for the holidays only. Delight in a tastefully crafted Yuletide menu highlighted by mouthwatering dishes, such as Glazed Ham, Slow Roasted US Prime Rib, and Traditional Whole Roasted Turkey at the live carving station. A luscious selection of sweets such as Praline Yule Log, German Stollen, and Christmas Pudding caps off the indulgent affair, all paired with free-flowing soft drinks, chilled juices, and soda.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]

This mouthwatering banquet is offered at PHP 1,888 net per person for dinner on Christmas Eve, December 24, and for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, December 25.

Spend quality time with the family in a Superior Room with perks of a complimentary extra bed and set breakfast for the adults as kids dine free at the Lobby Bar. The Merry Stay room package is offered at PHP 5,888 net per night and is applicable for stays until 31 December 2020.

