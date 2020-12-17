Mandaue fetes “Tatak Mandaue 2020” winners

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government has awarded its homegrown products, services, and enterprises that gave honor to the City.

About 26 homegrown products, services, and enterprises were hailed by the Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC) as “Tatak Mandaue 2020 awardees.”

“Ato gyud ning gitagan og higayon nga tagaan og pasidungog ang mga produkto, negosyo, dinhi sa siyudad sa Mandaue nga nakahatag og dungog, for giving honor to Mandaue City,” Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said during the awarding held this morning, December 16, 2020, in front of the Mandaue City Hall.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, MIPAC Executive Director, said that they have sent letters to 45 homegrown large enterprises in the city but only 26 signified their willingness to take part in the awarding.

Cabahug said others were still closed because of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic while some business owners are still in the provinces.

The City will also have a mentoring program to help small and medium enterprises.

“Large enterprises here we will link them with micro and small enterprises in Mandaue and hopefully we could create a mentoring program para ma share pod ang best practices sa mga dagko toward those medium and small and hopefully we’d grow together in Mandaue para kita tanan mo contribute sa city’s growth,” said Cabahug. /rcg