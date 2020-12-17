Lapu mayor reveals receiving death threats

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan admitted that he too has been receiving death threats.

“Naay nag-ingon nako nga mga reliable sources nga naa ko’y death threats,” Chan revealed.

The mayor, however, did not bother to go into details. His claims came just a few hours after a lawyer was ambushed in Danao City.

But he said that due to the high-risk threat that he received, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has assigned four more police officers from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) for his security.

This is aside from his three close-in bodyguards.

LCPO director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon has also confirmed that he has deployed four SWAT personnel for the mayor.

But he clarified that they will only accompany the mayor to his meetings and commitments.

“Until such time nga mawala na ang threat ni mayor, that’s the time seguro nga ato ni silang i-pull out.”/rcg