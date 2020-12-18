Signal no. 1 raised over central, southern Cebu due to TD Vicky

Mandaue City, Cebu—Signal no. 1 has been raised over portions of central and southern Cebu due to tropical depression Vicky on Friday morning, December 18, 2020.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Vicky” continues to move west-northwestward towards the Davao Oriental and Surigao del Sur area at 15 kilometers per hour. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

Affected areas of Signal no. 1 in Cebu are Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, and Santander. The Camotes group of Islands is also included.

At 7 a.m., the center of TD “Vicky” was estimated to be at 185 kilometers east of Davao City.

TD “Vicky” developed into a tropical depression at 2 a.m. Friday, making it the 22nd tropical cyclone of the year and the 1st for the month of December, according to Pagasa.

According to the bulletin, this tropical depression is forecast to move generally west-northwestward and make landfall in the vicinity of Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area in the next 12 hours.

After crossing Mindanao, the tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea on early Saturday morning, pass close or over Siquijor, and make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island. By tomorrow morning or afternoon, “VICKY” is likely to emerge of the Sulu Sea.

