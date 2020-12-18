Missing fisherman in Pinamungajan found dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The fisherman who went missing in Pinamungajan town, Cebu, on December 16, 2020, was found dead by authorities on Friday morning, December 18.

The body of Primitivo Villarmea, 35, was positively identified after washing ashore in Sitio Bulubagan, Barangay Tahao.

Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) assistant Ramil Ohagan told CDN Digital that the fisherman may have fell off his fishing boat while rod fishing.

“Nahulog to siya kay nag-ilis. Ang pumpboat nakit-an sa Gihulngan, pero ang lawas diri ra nakitan,” said Ohagan.

(He fell off because he changed. His boat was seen in Gihulngan but his body was found here.)

Villarmea was already dead when his body was found.

The LDRRMO is reminding fisherfolk not to risk sailing out to sea, especially now that a tropical depression is incoming.

