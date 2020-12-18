Public more compliant on third day of Misa De Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Better compliance of the health protocols was observed on the third day of the Misa De Gallo in Cebu City on Friday, December 18, 2020.

This was the statement of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as they noticed that the crowd attending masses were lesser on Friday.

“The third day Misa de Gallo, we have very significant improvements in Basilica, Pardo, St. Therese Churches,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

Photos released by the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño showed a significant improvement of social distancing protocol for people attending the mass outside the Basilica.

In the first two dawn masses, people outside the Basilica have not been mindful of the social distancing protocols.

“I would like to reiterate that we’ll never give up. I have too much faith in us that we will overcome this. Ang ampo apilan gyud na ug amping. Kaya Nato Ni,” Garganera said.

The EOC said the compliance of the public is much appreciated as this goes to show that with discpline and cooperation, huge events such as the Misa De Gallo, and hopefully the Sinulog, can push through with minimal risk to public health.

This comes at a crucial time when the city now has only 88 active COVID-19 cases left, the lowest recorded since the peak of the pandemic last June 2020.

Garganera notes that the three new cases recorded on December 17, 2020, was one of the lowest positivity rate recorded as well.

The three positive results came from 713 individuals for a positivity rate of 0.4 percent.

The EOC hopes that Cebu City will greet the new year with even lower COVID-19 cases, but emphasized that this can only happen if the people cooperate.

