Philippine Daily Inquirer bags 3 awards at 42nd CMMA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Daily Inquirer has bagged three awards at the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA).

At the CMMA rites on Saturday, Inquirer reporter Jhesset Enano won the best special feature award for her articles on wildlife trafficking; Albert Rodriguez won the best editorial cartoon award for his “Double Danger” cartoon; and Remar Zamora bagged the best news photograph award for his photo titled “Rapid Escalation.”

The CMMA was organized in 1978 by the Archdiocese of Manila and is an avenue where the Catholic Church recognizes and promotes the responsible use of the press. / EDV