Even a pandemic didn’t stop this

Your reliable partner in the real estate industry, PrimaryHomes (PHI), is known to offer the most extensive sales incentive program for property sellers in the Central Visayas. One of the highlights of this program is the Partners’ Appreciation Night which showcases recognition, raffles, and a lot of fun activities.

Since the inception of the PrimaryHomes Sales Incentive Program in 2008, the company has released multi-million worth of incentives including 40 house and lot units. 16 of this housing units were actually raffled during annual Grand Partners Night events.

Last year’s previous staging of the Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night was held in premier venues – the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue and Bohol Tropics Resort in Bohol. But this year, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, this annual tradition is held over Zoom on Friday, December 18.

We want to give the industry the boost it deserves. After all, it’s Christmas and we still have a lot to be thankful about. RAMERO ESPINA Vice-President for Sales and Marketing of PHI

“The pandemic and the lockdowns that led to social distancing and job loss have made buying and selling properties tougher but our agents adapted to the challenging landscape, stayed focus on work and showed themselves capable of hitting the sales target. We are grateful to our agents for the hard work they put in during these uncertain times,” says Ramero Espina, the Vice-President for Sales and Marketing of PHI.

PrimaryHomes Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night is the grandest and biggest gathering of real estate agents in Central Visayas this 2020. Almost 800 participants from the region joins this first virtual edition of the event. Despite limited internet connectivity in various locations in the area, some are able to join even from the remotest barangays of Bohol, Negros, and Cebu islands where the PrimaryHomes partners are residing.

To simulate the salo-salo tradition during important occasions, dinner meals were sent to the participants, delivered right at their doorsteps despite typhoon limitations with P-Plus, the most comprehensive lifestyle program and lifestyle app. With P-Plus, participants are able to celebrate their success with their families.

During this event, PHI hands over the PrimaryHomes Awards for Excellence, Individual and Group categories, in recognition of exemplary and unparalleled performance that contributed to the company’s sales results and commitment to the customer and the organization. The PHI’s chosen role model sellers are also announced through its “Huwaran” awards.

To show appreciation to all its agents, PHI has prepared a fun-filled evening with a theme “Laughing and Winning all the Way.” The event features Tiktok Challenge, cash-giveaways, celebrity guests and a lot of fun activities. “We want to give the industry the boost it deserves. After all, it’s Christmas and we still have a lot to be thankful about.” Espina added.

Of course, just like the usual PrimaryHomes Partners Night, exciting raffles are given away including the highly-anticipated house and lot grand prize. Four (4) La Prima Homes House and Lot units were given away by PrimaryHomes this year.

